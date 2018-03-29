Fourth grade students work hard designing bracelets for local charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois - Fourth grade students at George O-Barr Elementary School helped raise money for two local organizations.

The students raised more than $226 by selling bracelets. They donated the money evenly to Gigi's Playhouse and Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities.

Students say they made the bracelets themselves, and sold them during recess.

And, they tell News 8 that even though their hands got tired, the hard work was well worth it.

"Our fingers would turn purple cause you had to make them on their fingers, but we just had to keep going because we already committed to it and we're going to stay committed to it." said fourth grader Addison Schatteman.

Students say their original goal was to raise $200.