× Drying out..for now. Cold rain still on track to start the Easter weekend

It was certainly nice to break out some sunshine this morning before the high clouds snuck in this afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures managed their way just over the 50 degree mark.

Skies will still contain some broken cloudiness tonight into early Friday morning before the sunshine make a quick appearance. Overnight lows are expected to be just below the freezing mark with daytime highs on Friday around the lower 50s.

We’re still tracking our next system which will be arriving during the early morning hours on Saturday. This will be a brisk, rain event with highs in the upper 40s and winds gusting over 30 mph.

That takes us to Easter Sunday with sunshine and less wind. However, temperatures will be a bit chilly for those Easter egg hunts as highs reach the lower 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here