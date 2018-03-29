× City Council approves new car-sharing service for Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago City Council has approved a new car-sharing service in the city.

Aldermen on Wednesday gave the OK to a proposal to let Car2Go set up shop with 500 vehicles in parts of Chicago. The car-sharing pilot project is expected to start in May and continue through June 30, 2019 unless the City Council moves to end it earlier.

Company spokesman Josh Moskowitz says in a statement that Chicago is “ideally suited” for its service.

Car2Go’s business model differs from rental car or car-share businesses that require cars be picked up and dropped off at the same spot because it allows drivers drop cars off anywhere they want within designated zones in the city. The company already operates in other cities.

According to the Car2Go website, Chicago will be the eighth US city to embrace the service. Car2Go started in Germany.