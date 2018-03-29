Black Hawk College reaches tentative agreement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - The Black Hawk College board and teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement.

The college's public relations director tells News 8 that the faculty's strike that was set for Monday has now been called off.

The board will meet Monday to discuss the agreement.

Right now, we do not know the terms or the duration of the new contract.

This is a developing story. Details are limited, and WQAD has a crew working to bring more forward information. Check back with this post for updates.