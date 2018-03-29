650 people attend local women’s leadership conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - A statewide organization is inspiring women in the Quad Cities to be leaders.

The "Iowa Women Lead Change" hosted a conference in Bettendorf on March 29.

It featured different exhibits and speakers, including best-selling author, Jeannette Walls.

Organizers say it was an opportunity for women to network and that it is also an opportunity to help inspire and challenge women to be leaders.

"You need to be a leader wherever you are. You don't have to be a senior vice president, you don't have to be a CEO, you can be a mom but you need to be a leader in that role as well." said Deanna Woodall, Women's Leadership Change Quad Cities Regional Manager.

About 650 people attended today's event.

This is the first year that the organization has hosted a conference in the Quad Cities.