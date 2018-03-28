Craig Hignight, plant and garden expert, stopped by the WQAD studio to answer all your burning questions. Watch the conversation on our Facebook live.
Watch: Craig Hignight answers your plant and garden questions
-
Watch: Craig Hignight answers your plant and garden questions
-
Watch: Craig Hignight answers your plant and garden questions
-
Watch: Plant & garden expert Craig Hignight answers your questions
-
Watch: Plant & garden expert Craig Hignight answers your questions
-
Watch: Craig Hignight suggests winter plants to grow right now
-
-
Watch: Craig Hignight answers plant and gardening questions
-
Watch: Craig Hignight answers plant and gardening questions
-
Watch: Craig Hignight answers plant and gardening questions
-
Craig Hignight talks about regrowing raspberry bushes and getting lilacs to bloom
-
Watch: Ask plant & garden questions to expert Craig Hignight
-
-
How to get your Peace Lily to bloom, watering tips
-
How to keep your poinsettia alive after Christmas