× Tracking a few scattered showers in the forecast… Chilly Easter weekend

Even though temperatures today were a nice improvement compared to past days we just couldn’t scour away some these clouds. The result, temperatures struggled to reach 50 degrees.

These clouds will bring some scattered showers as we go through the evening and overnight hours. Rain chances end before sunrise Thursday morning as this disturbance slides off to the east. This will lead to brighter skies as we end the work week.

Highs both Thursday and Friday will average around the 50 degree mark.

More rain showers return Friday night into Saturday before we bring back a little sunshine on Easter Sunday. Just make sure you have that warm jacket ready to go for the weekend as we’ll only reach the low to mid 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here