Today: Warmest of the next 8 days

We're starting the day with mostly cloudy skies with some light fog and sprinkles, but conditions will be a little more tolerable as the day goes on. Temperatures will rise up to 50 degrees around noon today with highs in the middle 50s for the afternoon. That will make today the warmest of the next 8 days.

Even with some peeks of sunshine, clouds will swiftly move back late this afternoon with rain likely after dinnertime tonight. Rain will be likely into early Thursday morning. About a tenth of an inch is expected.

Rain will move east during the morning hours of Thursday with drier, but cloudy skies continuing for the day.

Rain will be possible again on Saturday with drier skies on Easter Sunday.

Even though it will be cloudy, chilly, with occasional showers, it will pale in comparison to what will happen down south where up to 6 inches of rain is coming for Louisiana and Mississippi.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen