Steamwheelers look to limit mistakes

Posted 8:40 pm, March 28, 2018, by

The Quad City Steamwheelers are just 2 possessions away from being 2-0.  But in reality, the Wheelers are 0-2 with only themselves to blame.  Self inflicted wounds have cost Quad City in each of their 1st 2 games.  The Wheelers hope to correct that with Kansas City coming to town next.