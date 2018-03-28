QC residents can call the Red Cross today and have free smoke alarms installed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - The American Red Cross is asking everyone to help Sound the Alarm in the Quad Cities and be part of their nationwide effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires.

In collaboration with local fire departments and other community partners, the Red Cross will host a Sound the Alarm Installation Appointment Blitz today from 5:30am to 7:00pm.

Anyone who does not have working smoke alarms, is unable to check their smoke alarms, or whose smoke alarms were installed more than five years ago, can call 309-743-2166 on Wednesday, March 28 to make an appointment to have free smoke alarms installed. Volunteers will install the free smoke alarms on Saturday, April 28 in Scott, Muscatine, Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties.

“Home fires are the biggest disaster threat we face, killing seven people in this country every day,” said Amber Wood, Executive Director, American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois. “The Red Cross has responded to 110 home fires so far this year in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois area and have assisted 218 people. If you need smoke alarms, please call for an appointment so we can help your family be better prepared in case of a home fire.”

The Home Fire Campaign is making a difference. As of February 28, 2018, the Red Cross and our partners across the country have saved at least 381 through the Home Fire Campaign; made 487,210 households safer, and installed 1,173,150 free smoke alarms. The American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region and our partners have saved at least 14 lives, made more than 4,996 households safer, created more than 3,975 home fire escae plans and installed more than 11,993 free smoke alarms.

Nationwide, the Red Cross will Sound the Alarm through a series of smoke alarm installation and fire safety events in more than 100-high-risk communities. From April 28 through May 13, Red Cross volunteers and partners will install 100,000 free smoke alarms. These events are related to the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which since 2014 has helped save lives through smoke alarm installations and home fire safety education in thousands of communities.

The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year, the majority of which are home fires. Home fires represent a significant threat to our communities, which is why the Red Cross launched the nationwide Home Fire Campaign and rallied an army of volunteers, donors, and partners to canvass high-risk neighborhoods, install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create escape plans.