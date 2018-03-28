Local marijuana dispensary loses appeal to stop Iowa from issuing dispensary license in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES - The owner of a local medical marijuana dispensary lost it's appeal to stop Iowa from issuing a license for a dispensary in Davenport.

Matt Stern runs Natures Treatment Dispensary in Milan.

NTI applied for a license in Iowa, but said it was not even considered.

The company says it believes there was an administrative mix-up in the process, and filed an injunction today to have its application at least considered. However, a judge in Des Moines turned it down this afternoon.

"I think Iowa has done a terrific job in the process itself, but it just seems like something in the mechanism after it was filed got messed up and we just want our application looked at that's all we're trying to do." said Ron Glassner of Natures Treatment.

NTI says it has not decided if it will take the matter any further.

The decision comes on the same day that a West Coast company accepted an offer to open the Davenport dispensary. It was one of three companies offered licenses in Iowa.

The company will build on the site of the former Kelly's bar and grill. The new dispensaries have to be up and running by December of 2018.