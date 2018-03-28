× Kewanee police seek public’s help in finding fugitive

KEWANEE, Illinois — The Kewanee Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a fugitive, a 29-year-old white man named Austin Norberg.

Norberg is currently wanted on a Henry County Warrant for Unlawful Possession of another’s debit card, Unlawful Receipt of Goods or Services, and 9 counts of Identity Theft. Norberg also currently has charges pending for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Norberg is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Anyone that has any information on his whereabouts or spots him in public, please call the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911 or the Henry County Crime Stoppers hotline (309) 937-2324.