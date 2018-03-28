× Fort Madison correctional officer stuck in the face by an inmate

FORT MADISON, Iowa – A correctional officer was stuck in the face by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison just before 8:30 A.M. on March 28.

A press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections says that two correctional officers were escorting an inmate who had been placed in restraints due to previous misconduct when the inmate struck an officer in the face using his head.

Additional officers were available to immediately take control of the situation.

The officer was taken to the Fort Madison Community Hospital to receive treatment for a cut he sustained from the incident. He was released from the hospital shortly after.

The incident is now under investigation.