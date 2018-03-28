Davenport City Council approves rezoning for Palmer expansion project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT---Davenport city council unanimously agreed to rezone about 38 acres of land, Wednesday, March 28, allowing Palmer college to move forward with a $50 million expansion project.

“I think it will be good for the community in an area that's been blighted for so long. The educational institution wants to expand their campus, that's good for them, that will be good for us,” says Alderwoman Rita Rawson.

Tracey Stinde has lived in the neighborhood for about a year, she fears the expansion project will force her to find somewhere else to live.

“I honestly think my landlord is going to sell to (Palmer)...I mean it might be good for palmer but it’s going to be bad for the people that live in the area.” ” she says.

Community members also spoke during the council meeting against the rezoning, for fear too many low-income families will be forced to leave the area.

Palmer College planning 10 year campus improvements

The project will make way for additional classroom space, student housing and athletic fields.

Davenport city leaders say although they understand public’s concern about the expansion there are other housing opportunities offered in the city, and that not all home owners in the area are likely to sell their rental property to Palmer.

“…It would be a good opportunity to have a steady stream of renter,” says Rawson.

The Palmer expansion will not happen right away, it is expected to be completed in 10 years.