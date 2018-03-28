× Correctional officer assaulted by inmate in Clarinda

CLARINDA, Iowa – A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Clarinda Correctional Facility in Clarinda, Iowa on Tuesday evening.

The officer and a colleague were trying to get the inmate to follow instructions when he suddenly kicked at the officer.

The officer then used pepper spray on the inmate, but he was able to punch the officer in the face. After the officer used pepper spray again, the inmate wrestled the officer to the ground, where the officer then used a restraining technique to gain control of the inmate until additional officers responded to assist.

The correctional officer was seen by facility health services and was found to have scratches and bruises from the incident. The officer stayed on duty and completed his shift.

This incident remains under investigation.