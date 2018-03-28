× Chicago Cubs to open season in Miami tomorrow – This is how you can watch

CHICAGO, Illinois – The Chicago Cubs will open the season in Miami against the Marlins on March 29 and the game is already historic, because it is the earliest opening day in MLB history.

This will be the first time the Cubs will open the season in Miami since 1998, but it is the 13th time in the past 17 season that the Cubs will open regular season on the road.

The Cubs will play a four-game series in Miami between March 29 and Easter on April 1st. They will then continue their 11 day, 10-game trip and head to Cincinnati and Milwaukee, playing away games from April 2 until 8th

The Cubs then return to the Windy City for their home opener at Wrigley Field on April 9th when they play the Pirates.

You can watch the March 29 and March 30th games on WQAD’s sister station MY-TV 8-3.

The links below will tell you how:

Get the entire 2018 Chicago Cubs schedule by clicking here, and, you can see exatly which games are going to air on WQAD and MY-TV 8-3 by clicking here.