DAVENPORT, Iowa - Two stores are closing at NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

Tilly's and Charlotte Russe, which are both clothing stores, will be closing their stores in the near future.

Mall management says Tilly's will close on March 27, and Dry Goods will move into that space.

Charlotte Russe will close at the end of April, and an H&M will open in it's place as soon as this fall.