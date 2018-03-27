Rock Island County Administrator search ‘on schedule’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - On March 27, Rock Island County Board Members said the search for a new county administrator is on schedule.

In about two weeks, the board will review a list of 38 potential candidates to fill the position and will begin interviews.

"We need somebody that is highly capable, who is independent, meaning they are willing to tell us things we do not want to hear and, is as creative in coming up with solutions as our last administrator did to get out of some serious binds." said Kai Swanson, a board member.

The board hopes to have the position filled by early May. The position has been vacant for about a month.