Meet-and-greet fundraisers planned for Gilda’s Club “Intimate Conversations”

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A pair of special “meet-and-greet” events are available to folks interested in meeting this year’s performers at the Gilda’s Club “Intimate Conversations” fundraiser.

The 9th Annual fundraiser, scheduled for Friday, April 6 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, is headlined by singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey and comedian Preacher Lawson.

A special meet and greet dinner with Mandy Harvey will take place before the main event for a limited number of guests beginning at 5:00 pm. Those attending this meet and greet will enjoy a fabulous dinner while mingling with Mandy and getting photos taken prior to the show.

After the main event, a special meet and greet cocktail hour with Preacher Lawson will take place for a limited number of guests beginning at 8:00 pm. Those attending will enjoy hors d’ oeuvres and cocktails while mingling with Preacher. Individual meet and greet cocktail hour tickets are $75. Tickets for both the meet and greet dinner and cocktail hour can also be purchased for $125 each.

Tickets to either the main event or either meet-and-greet – with all proceeds going to Gilda’s Club Quad Cities mission of providing support, education and hope to people affected by cancer – are available at gildas-clubqc.org/conversations.