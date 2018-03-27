× Investigation into Rock Falls officer-involved-shooting turned over to State’s Attorney

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Dashcam video, witness reports, toxicology reports and other information from the Illinois State Police investigation into an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Sterling man in January has been turned over to the Whiteside State’s Attorneys office, according to a release from ISP.

The evidence is related to the Jan. 26 shooting death of 43-year-old Nathaniel Edwards, who was shot and killed by a Rock Falls Police officer in a driveway in the 1300 block of Franklin Street. Police say Edwards failed to comply with commands and put his car in reverse and accelerated at the officer who fired his weapon.

Edwards’ family disputes that account, and filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Rock Falls and the officer who fired his weapon less than a week following the shooting. The legal document states that the shooting of Edwards was “unprovoked,” “unjustified,” and ” excessive and unreasonable.” It seeks damages of $1 million and requests a jury trial.

Family members say Edwards was not armed at the time of the shooting and didn’t pose a threat serious enough to warrant the use of deadly force.

The officer involved in the shooting was initially placed on paid administrative leave, but a spokesperson with Illinois State Police said the officer has been re-instated to duty.

In its release, the ISP said