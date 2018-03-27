Foggy and drizzly start, but no alerts in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No alerts this morning, even though there's some patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the day ahead with cloudy skies giving way to some sun breaks this afternoon. Tonight there's another possibility of some patchy fog but conditions will be much drier than they are this morning.

Wednesday will be the best day we've had in a while. Look for lots of sunshine and temperatures around sixty degrees! It could be even warmer for areas south of the Quad Cities that got no snow this past weekend.

Something to look forward to.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen