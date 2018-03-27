Black Hawk College negotiations resume as strike date nears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -

A strike is just days away as Black Hawk College teachers and staffers return to the bargaining table.

Contract talks are set for Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday and Thursday. If there's no deal, a strike will take place on Monday, April 2.

With just seven weeks of classes to go, there are worries that a lengthy strike will cause long-term problems for students.

"If it goes out there for a week or two, then it's going to be very, very difficult for those days to be made up," said Acie Earl, a Business teacher at the college, on Tuesday, March 27.

Salary remains the major obstacle. Some 165 teachers and staffers continued to work without a contract as negotiations dragged on for nearly a year.

"We're continuing to try to close that gap in our differences," said Dr. John Erwin, interim college president. "There has been some progress made."

That progress could be critical in avoiding a strike. If there's a walkout, the college still wants students to show up and plans to hold classes.

"We will have some of our classes taught by adjunct faculty," Dr. Erwin continued. "We have others that will step in, and then some classes will just be meeting for attendance."

Still, Black Hawk teachers and staffers are showing solidarity. Earl says the ball is in the board's court.

"We think they have the ability to resolve this thing, and resolve it pretty quickly," he concluded.