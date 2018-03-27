Man ditches vehicle after leading Police on a chase while three small children were inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport Police have arrested a man after a chase through the city on March 27.

It happened just before 5:00 P.M. on Telegraph Road near the Putnam Museum.

The chase ended when the suspect ditched the vehicle and ran from police.

Three small children were in the car during the chase. A person was taken into custody for child endangerment. We don't know if that person was the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

Medical crews checked on the kids at the scene, and all of them were okay.

This is a developing story with limited details. WQAD will provide updates as information become available.