× Wednesday is your week’s best… cooler heading into the Easter weekend

Skies will show signs of improving later on tonight as a surface ridge slowly pulls in. Patchy fog will once again be a concern as we head toward morning with overnight lows dropping around the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

That leads us to Wednesday and what a day this will be!! Lots of sunshine, less wind and temperatures approaching 60 degrees!

Clouds will quickly return that night as a weak disturbance sneaks on through. Could have a sprinkle or a light shower, otherwise we’ll stay dry.

More clouds than sun as we head toward the Easter Weekend. Highs will be around 50 degrees both Thursday and Friday with cooler 40s both Saturday and Easter Sunday. As far as precipitation, only chance I see comes late Friday night as a light mix of rain and snow slips on by the area.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

