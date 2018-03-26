Thunderstorms and dense fog on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new weather system is hot on the heels of Saturday's winter storm. This one, however, will not bring us any snow. Instead, rain will become likely after noon today with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for highs, thanks to the snow on the ground. It will melt pretty quickly over the next day or so, with rain shower activity and above-freezing temperatures.

Rain will end from west to east Tuesday morning with temps staying in the 40s.

As the snow melts and rain falls, there's a good chance for dense fog tonight into early Tuesday. Be careful if you're out on the roads and don't forget to click those headlights into the "on" position!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen