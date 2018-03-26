× Soggy weather developing will bring in areas of fog

A new weather system pulling in from the west will increase our coverage of rain this evening and continue overnight before the last of the raindrops end Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be climbing their way in the 40s this evening and hold steady the rest of the night into Tuesday. Fog will be common in areas where snow is still on the ground during this period as well.

That leads us to the week’s best as Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s!

Afterwards, plenty of broken cloudiness will return for the rest of the work week but any organized precipitation will be limited.

Sneak peek into the Easter weekend still shows some rain returning on Holy Saturday before signs of cool but dry weather take over Easter Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

