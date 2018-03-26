Randazzo Rants – Western Big 6 expansion and YES, it’s a big deal

WQAD Sports Director Matt Randazzo had plenty of thoughts on the recent expansion of the Western Big 6.  The 1st addition to the conference landed Geneseo and Sterling a new home.  Matt calls the decision a "no brainer", defends it's critics, and explains why the news is such a big deal in our area.