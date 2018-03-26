× Gilda’s Club “Intimate Conversations” bringing in great talent

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This year’s 9th annual “Intimate Conversations” fundraiser for Gilda’s Club has something for music and comedy lovers alike, with a pair of super-talented young folks from America’s Got Talent headlining the April event.

Mandy Harvey, and award-winning singer and songwriter who also happens to be hearing impaired will play and sing and comedian Preacher Lawson will bring his sly sense of humor to stage as well.

Mandy Harvey on America’s Got Talent:

Harvey took 4th place in the 2017 America’s Got Talent and has gone on to cut three albums and appear on multiple television programs. Lawson made the final 10 on the show in 2017 and has also won the “Funniest Comedian in Florida” competition.

Preacher Lawson on America’s Got Talent:

The Intimate Conversations event will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 6 at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport, IA. This event is for the entire family. Main Event show tickets are $35. A special meet and greet dinner with Mandy Harvey will take place before the Main Event for a limited number of guests beginning at 5:00 pm. Those attending this meet and greet will enjoy a fabulous dinner while mingling with Mandy and getting photos taken prior to the show. Individual meet and greet dinner tickets are $75. After the Main Event, a special meet and greet cocktail hour with Preacher Lawson will take place for a limited number of guests beginning at 8:00 pm.

You can get more information on the fundraiser at gildas-clubqc.org/conversations.