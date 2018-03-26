× Fake news: Five Guys is not coming to former Wendy’s on W. Kimberly Road

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Burger fans were all atwitter on social media platforms Monday morning when several media outlets – not WQAD – showed pictures of a sign on a former Davenport Wendy’s restaurant saying “Five Guys Burgers Coming Soon.”

This was, at least partially, fake news. The realtor that is marketing that Wendy’s on West Kimberly Road said the sign is false and it will be taken down soon.

However, a Five Guys spokesman did confirm that the a Five Guys Restaurant is coming to the Iowa Quad Cities. They are not, however, announcing the location at this time. A local realtor did say there is a possible location along Utica Ridge Road.

City of Davenport officials said they do not have information on a future Five Guys location to share at this time.

This is a developing story.