Black Hawk teachers give formal notice of intent to go on strike next week amid contract negotiations

MOLINE, Illinois – The Black Hawk College Board of Trustees were given a formal notice on March 26, that the faculty and professional staff at the college has an intent to go on strike on April 2nd.

The teachers have been asking for a contract that is “fair to the faculty, professional staff and students.”

Negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year. The main sticking points reportedly include salary and insurance issues.

“It is unfortunate that the Board of Trustees has extended this bargaining process for more than a year” said Acie Earl, the union spokesperson in a press release on March 26.

“While negotiations sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week, if the Board continues dragging it’s feet at the bargaining table, they will force us on the strike lines Monday.” Earl said in a statement.

According to our March 9 report, The dispute involves about 165 positions at the Moline and Kewanee campuses. They’ve been working without a contract for about eight months.