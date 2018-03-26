After 23 years in prison for crime he didn’t commit, man returns to job with White Sox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man who spent more than 20 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit is back at work at his old job with the Chicago White Sox, WGNtv is reporting.

Nevest Coleman, 49, worked on the White Sox grounds crew in 1994 when he was arrested and imprisoned for a rape and murder in Englewood, despite the lack of any physical evidence.

Last year, after 23 years behind bars, Coleman went free when prosecutors dropped the charges.

He was granted a certificate of innocence this month by a Cook County judge, clearing his name.

Coleman's friends and family reached out to the White Sox after his release. The team offered him a job interview and then welcomed him back to the job. Coleman returned to the baseball field Monday.

The team says they're grateful that "justice has been carried out for Nevest."

Back in uniform, back in the game. Nevest Coleman back with the White Sox grounds crew after 23 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. pic.twitter.com/X0alRPq0Rc — Judy Wang (@JudyWangWGN) March 26, 2018