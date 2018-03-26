Groundbreaking scheduled for new behavioral health hospital coming to Bettendorf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Construction on Eagle View Behavioral Health Hospital will begin on April 12th, according to officals.

The 72-bed behavioral health hospital will offer mental health and substance abuse programs for seniors, adults, children and adolescence both locally and statewide.

A groundbreaking ceromony will be held at 4 PM at 770 Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Greg are expected to speak at the event, which is open to the public.

The facility will cost about $15 Million dollars, will bring about 200 new jobs, and will hire psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists and nurses to serve people struggling with feelings of depression, anxiety, grief, loss, addiction and personal crisis situations.

“Our team has recognized the need for inpatient and outpatient behavioral health and addiction services in Bettendorf and its surrounding communities,” said Jim Shaheen, Founder and President of SBH. “We are excited to be a part of the Eastern Iowa community and are committed to providing the highest quality of services.”

The 54,586 square foot facility will be one level and will feature 72 beds, five units, two courtyards, two classrooms, an on-site pharmacy, a private ambulance entrance, and on-site outpatient suites.

