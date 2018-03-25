× Two dead in collision with semi east of the Quad Cities

PAW PAW, Illinois — Two people died when the car they were in collided with a semi east of the Quad Cities.

The car was headed westbound on Illinois Route 30 when it went into a lane of oncoming traffic, according to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. The car collided with an eastbound semi, killing the driver and a passenger in the car.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, March 24th, the statement said.

The sheriff’s department said the semi driver refused medical treatment.

The names of the two people who died at the scene were being withheld as family was notified.