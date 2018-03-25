× More wet weather on the way… This time its rain

The snow-melting process has been a slow one today. But whatever doesn’t melt today it will quickly be gone after early next week as another storm system is on its way. However, this one will bring rain instead of snow.

After seeing fair skies tonight, clouds will quickly move in, thicken and lower from the west. I’m timing the rain to arrive during the afternoon hours on Monday and continue that night before slowly ending on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts could add up to a half to even three-quarters of an inch.

Not much warming is expected with the advancement of this system as the track will be just to our south. So, temperatures for highs will only be in the 40s Monday with lower 50s on Tuesday.

After Tuesday, the overall picture looks fairly dry with highs in the lower 50s for the rest of the work week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

