Mediapolis Fire Department babies born within seven months turn one year old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa-- It's a story we brought you last year about the Mediapolis Fire Department welcoming six babies within seven months of each other.

And now, the firefighter families all got together to have a one year old photo shoot, and it's the cutest thing you'll see today.

The photographer said last year was a lot easier to get all six babies together and quiet. This one year old photo shoot was filled with fun chaos, some tears, and a lot of laughs.

The parents say having all the babies near the same time was not planned, and growing up together has been a blast so far.