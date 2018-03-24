× Snow tapers off; many days of snow-melting ahead

Winter Storm Warning in effect until 10pm



Accumulating snow will end by 5pm across our area with improving weather conditions after that. Total snowfall accumulations are right in line with our forecast numbers. Some locations have received up to 10 inches of snow with most people in the 4-8 inch range. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight tonight with lows dipping into the upper teens.

A brighter day is on track for Sunday as we try to melt some of this snowfall. Where snow is on the ground expect highs to not get out of the 30s. For areas where no snow fell then lower 40s are a good bet.

Any snow that’s is still on ground by the time we start off the new week will quickly melt or dissolve as a new weather system not only brings in some warmer temperatures but a good soaking as well.

Expect showers to be developing during the afternoon on Monday and continue through Tuesday. Rainfall will be plentiful with amounts reaching three-quarters of an inch. Highs during this period will climb from the upper 40s Monday to the upper 50s on Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

