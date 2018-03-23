Two knock-out dips to make on “National Chip and Dip Day”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're "cookin' up a storm" in the News 8 kitchen this morning, making my two favorite dips on this "National Chip & Dip Day."

In second place: Buffalo Chicken Dip. You'll need:

1 package of cream cheese

1 cup of shredded chicken

1/2 cup of buffalo sauce

1/2 cup of blue cheese dressing (or ranch dressing)

2 cups of shredded cheese

In a sauce pan or crock pot, melt cream cheese. Add chicken and two sauces, stirring to incorporate. Heat thoroughly and put into a shallow baking dish and top with shredded cheese. Put under the broiler for 3-4 minutes until cheese is bubbly on top. Garnish with sriracha sauce and parsley.

And now the best dip I've ever tasted: Copycat Torchy's Queso Dip

Austin, Texas is famous for great TexMex and Torchy's Tacos has a home-run of a queso dip. Since the nearest Torchy's is in Oklahoma City, we've got the recipe for you. Here's what you'll need:

1 pound of Velveeta

1 cup of half and half (or whipping cream)

2 small cans of green chiles

1 jar of roasted tomato salsa

2 medium-sized or 1 large avocado, diced

In a crock pot or sauce pan on low heat, melt Velveeta cheese until smooth. Add cream, stirring to incorporate. Next, add the two small cans of green chiles. Once that's stirred together, add the whole bottle of salsa. Finally, the secret ingredient: avocado! Yes, you can put avocado in queso without it turning green! Just make sure you put the avocado in at the end so it doesn't become part of the cheese. And keep in mind, you want the avocado to be diced small enough so it doesn't break your chip. Garnish with cilantro or parsley before serving.

Enjoy! -Meteorologist Eric Sorensen