Student suspended after making threats to Rock Falls High School on social media

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — A 17-year-old Rock Falls High School student was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly making a threat to the school on Thursday, March 22.

According to police, the threat was posted to social media and brought to the attention of school staff.

Rock Falls Police determined the threat was “not credible.”

In addition to the disorderly conduct, the student has been suspended and faces a disciplinary hearing, officials said.

Although the threat was deemed not credible, police said they take such concerns seriously.

“Every incident that displays any threat to our local school staff and students will be dealt with swiftly and taken very seriously,” they wrote in the release. “We are committed to continue to work closely with our local schools to prevent any harmful incidents from occurring.”