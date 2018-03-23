Several weekend Easter Egg Hunts rescheduled or cancelled because of weather
Here are some local Easter Egg Hunts. Make sure you check dates and times! Many local egg hunts have been canceled or rescheduled because of the March 24 snow storm.
- AlWood Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt – Rescheduled for Saturday, March 31st at 1 pm at the AlWood Middle School.
- Bettendorf Easter Egg Extravaganza – Rescheduled for March 31 at 1:00 PM at Bettendorf High School.
- Coal Valley Lions Easter Egg Hunt and Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast at First Presbyterian Church – Rescheduled for March 31 with Breakfast at 8 AM and Easter Egg Hunt at 9 AM.
- Legacy Estates of Monmouth Easter Egg Hunt – Rescheduled for April 7 at 11:00 AM.
- Muscatine Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt – CANCELLED.
- Moline Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunts – March 24, Riverside Park Field (Ages 2-8) 10 AM and Flashlight Hunt at 8PM (Ages 9-12) (Still happening as scheduled at this time).
- Optimist Club of Silvis Annual Silvis Easter Egg Hunt – Rescheduled for March 31 at 11 AM at Schadt Park.
- Ranch Riders Egg Hunt – March 31 at 1 PM at Mississippi Valley fair grounds. (Still happening as scheduled at this time.)
- Rock Island Moose Lodge children’s Easter party – Cancelled
- Spring Celebration and Eco Hunt at Nahant – March 24 – 9am-noon – Activities may be adjusted because of weather.