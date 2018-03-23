Reward fund dissolving in brutal attack of elderly man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEDO, Illinois - A reward fund established last year after a brutal attack on an elderly Mercer County man is being dissolved, and donors can retrieve their money at a local bank.

Sheriff Dave Staley says the "Friends of Fred Rooth" fund reached $23,000 , but was never paid out because police were able to find the man responsible for the crime.

Receipts were kept during the reward fund drive.

Donors can contact Midwest Bank in Aledo until May1, 2018.

Any unclaimed funds will be turned over to Mercer County Crime Stoppers.