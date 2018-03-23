Pay it Forward: Grocery shopping for a friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting around without a car isn't always easy.

For Terri Winger she know's the struggle first hand but thanks to her friend, Shirley VanHook, running errands gets a little easier even without transportation.

The two have been friends for over 20 years. They've been there for each other through the good and hard times and whenever Terri needs a helping hand, Shirley is there to lend one.

"She’s been my best friend and kind of like a mom. She’s kept me in line a couple times," remembers Terri.

As the years have gone on, Terri hasn't been able to drive so every week, Shirley drives her to doctor's appointments and helps her get grocery shopping done.

"She has taken me to places and will call me and ask where I need to go. She knows where everything is better than I do and she has so much energy. She could run circles around me," laughed Terri.

To thank Shirley for all her efforts, Terri nominated her for a Pay it Forward award where she received $300 to pay it forward.

Shirley raised five children and has 13 grandchildren who she also helps run errands for.

