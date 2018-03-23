× Ogle County man accused of stabbing patron in Dixon bar fight

DIXON, Illinois — A rural Ogle County man accused of cutting another man with a knife during a bar fight on March 17 was picked up on an arrest warrant in Dixon on Friday, March 23, according to police.

Arrested was Thomas W. Fiala, 60. He faces felony charges of armed violence, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, unlawful use of weapons and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Witnesses said Fiala was involved in an altercation at PatiO’s Irish Pub in Dixon on March 17 around 11:30 p.m. The report stated that Fiala was restrained by patrons until officers arrived on scene. It was not clear why Fiala was not arrested immediately. He was officially arrested and charged on Friday, March 23 at the Dixon Police Department.