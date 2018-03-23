× Man dies during controlled burn near Prophetstown

PROPHETSTOWN, Illinois — An 89-year-old man apparently lost control of a planned burn in a farm field and died of burn injuries sustained during the fire.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s department responded to a call from a driver who saw a body in a field near the intersection of Matznick and Arch roads in rural Prophetstown a little before 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 22.

On arrival, deputies discovered 89-year-old Curtis D. Verney of Sterling, Illinois. Verney had succumbed to burns and was pronounced dead on the scene.