× Heavy, wet snow to blanket most of the area overnight into Saturday

Winter Storm Warning in effect tonight into Saturday

Just a few tweaks to the amounts but otherwise the system is on track to drop some substantial snowfall especially for the northeastern portion of the area.

Rain will mix with snow after sunset with a gradual turn-over to all snow overnight for areas along and north of the I-80 corridor.

Snow will be heavy at times Saturday morning where snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be likely. Combined that with wind gusts over 30 mph and not only will that create limited visibility but dangerous driving conditions as well. In fact, the weight of the snow on power lines could produce sporadic power outages, too. Bottom line, stay away from roadways if you can Saturday morning. Snow is expected to slowly taper Saturday afternoon.

Lets get to the total snowfall accumulations. 3-7 inch range looks good for the northeastern half of the area. Within that narrow band is where I still see amounts between 7 to 12 inches. At this point, the following towns such as Tipton, Maquoketa, DeWitt, Eldridge, Clinton, and LeClaire in Iowa as well as Fulton, Morrison, Tampico and Princeton in Illinois have the highest probability of seeing these amounts.

Heavy, compact snow can be a strain on the heart when shoveling. So, hydrate and take frequent breaks.

Brighter skies take over on Sunday before rain not snow highlight the beginning of the new week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

