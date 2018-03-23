× Flower and Garden Show offers landscape ideas at QCCA Expo Center

ROCK ISLAND –

Even though we’re barely into Spring, the QCCA Expo Center is in full bloom. That’s where the annual Flower and Garden Show is taking place through Sunday, March 25.

Master Gardener Alice Maslanka was preparing to speak about container gardens.

“People are a little intimidated about them,” she said. “Everybody likes to plant their flowers in the ground.”

Maslanka will break down some barriers about unconventional methods.

“I’m going to talk about what kind of containers you might want to pick, the fertilizer and soil,” she continued. “Even what kind of containers might be unusual, like an old bowl or watering can.”

The displays range from elaborate to unusual. Regional landscapers and garden stores are there for suggestions, advice and possible assignments.

“All the gardeners come up with their own ideas,” said QCCA Show Director Rob Junker. “King’s or Quint City Stone help to design. That’s how we get all the awesome designs.”

It’s a great way to spruce up your yard, or let the pros do the work.

“You get great ideas, but most of us want somebody to do it,” Junker continued. “They will do an excellent job for you.”

The show is open Friday until 8, Saturday (10-8) and Sunday (10-4). Admission is $8 for adults, $1 for kids and under six get in for free.

Master Gardeners like Maslanka will be on hand to offer advice.

“You walk around and see how the flowers are put together,” she concluded. “We have lots of information at our booth.”

The QCCA Expo Center is located at 2621 4th Avenue in Rock Island. (309) 788-5912.