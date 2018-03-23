Cities declaring snow emergencies ahead of spring storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check here to see which cities in our area have declared snow emergencies and what rules are in effect.

*Click the city name for more information

Andalusia, Illinois -- Snow emergency in effect from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. Residents are asked to remove vehicles from posted snow routes.

Blue Grass, Iowa -- Snow emergency in effect from 7:00 p.m. Friday through 7:00 p.m. Saturday. The city's Public Safety Building, 606 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, will be open to the public in need. Vehicles may not be parked on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows to have full access and that all refuse containers be removed from the streets.

Davenport -- Snow emergency in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday. Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited when a snow emergency is in effect. Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be ticketed and may be towed. Having cars parked off-street is the best way to ensure snow removal on our major thoroughfares is effective and promotes mobility throughout the city. Heavy, wet snow, followed by melting will make parking off-street extremely important for this event to ensure storm drains are clear to receive run-off from melting snow.

As an alternative to on-street parking in the Downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any one of the City’s three parking ramps beginning at 5pm, Friday, March 23 through 7am, Sunday, March 25.

Rock Island -- Snow emergency in effect from 11 p.m. Friday until snow is cleared. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes may receive a $35 parking ticket. Vehicles that remain in violation may be impounded. To facilitate snow removal the City is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.