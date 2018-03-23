× Brad Paisley concert Saturday cancelled due to inclement weather

MOLINE, Illinois — Bad news for country music fans, Saturday’s forecasted snowstorm has forced the cancellation of Brad Paisley’s concert at the Taxslayer Center.

The announcement was made by the Taxslayer Center shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 23.

There was no word on whether the show will be re-scheduled, however refunds will be available at the original point of purchase.

The tour stop in the Quad Cities was to be part of the second leg of Paisley’s “Weekend Warrior World Tour” which kicked off in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.