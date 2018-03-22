× Winter Storm WATCH for portions of the area… Find out where the snow will fall

No doubt today’s weather was the week’s best with plenty of sunshine and daytime reaching the lower 50s.

Clouds will on the increase as early as tonight as our well-advertised storm system slowly tracks in Friday night into Saturday.

We’ll first start off with a passing light rain shower or two later Friday into Friday evening before the rain coverage becomes more widespread that night. Around midnight is when a change over to a wet snow takes over especially for the northeastern half of the viewing area. This includes towns such as DeWitt, Clinton, the Quad Cities, Prophetstown, Morrison, Mount Carroll, Sterling-Rock Falls, Princeton, and LaSalle-Peru. This will be a narrow band as far as snow accumulations go with 3-6″ likely, with an even smaller band within that which could exceed over 6 inches. As you travel farther south and west of the Quad Cities, there’s a better chance of a rain/snow mix with little or no accumulation.

What makes this forecast challenging is any slight shift north of south of this band will change amounts drastically. So, expect a few touch ups in the next 24 hours. Bottom line, plan and prepare if you have to be out and about especially Saturday morning.

Drier skies return by Saturday evening resulting in brighter skies and highs in the lower 40s on Sunday. Likely most of the snowfall would have melted by the beginning of the new week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

