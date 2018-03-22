Weekend snow could achieve “Winter Storm” criteria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Friday night into Saturday



Even though today will be the best weather day of the week, a major system could dump several inches of snow on the area Saturday!

Precipitation will break out from west to east Friday evening in the form of rain. However, as a process called "dynamic cooling" takes place, rain will mix with or change to snow during the overnight hours. A few inches are possible by early Saturday morning.

Between Saturday morning and mid-afternoon, snow could be heavy at times. Hometowns with the highest likelihood of heavy snow include DeWitt, Clinton, Davenport, Betterndorf, Morrison, Sterling-Rock Falls, Princeton, and LaSalle-Peru. For areas south of the Quad Cities, there's a better chance of a rain/snow mix. Without a complete changeover to snow, accumulations will be slushy.

As far as snow accumulations go, 4-6" looks likely wherever the heavy snow band sets up. I'll let others put snowfall amounts on a map, but I really think the accurate forecast for amounts will not be determined until tomorrow.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen