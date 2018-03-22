× Two guards hospitalized at Ft. Dodge prison amid concerns about corrections funding cuts

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two correctional officers at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility had to be hospitalized following an attack by inmates on Wednesday, March 21.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, the incident began when a single inmate attacked a guard. When a second officer tried to pull the attacker off, a second inmate joined the fray, and began kicking the officers, who had fallen to the ground attempting to restrain the first attacker.

Additional correctional staff rushed to the scene of the altercation and quickly restrained the attackers, the report stated.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released for scratches and bruising.

This is at least the fourth attack on Iowa correctional facility guards in the past six months. The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Iowa Council 61 has been complaining for months about what it calls “incompetent management, from the Governor to the Director of the Department of Corrections,” throughout the Iowa Department of Corrections that is putting officer’s lives and safety at risk.

In the current spending bill pending in the Iowa Legislature, the Iowa Department of Corrections will lose $3.4 million. Senator Chaz Allen, D-Newton, warned that Iowa prisons might grow more crowded while staffing would be reduced.